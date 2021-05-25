Nathalie Emmanuel clashes with directors over nude scenes

Nathalie Emmanuel has clashed with directors who expect her to do nude scenes after 'Game Of Thrones'.
The 32-year-old actress stripped off for her role in the HBO drama and she admits now some filmmakers just assume she will be happy to get naked in other scenes for their movies because she agreed to that.
She said: "When I did 'Game Of Thrones' I agreed to certain nude scenes or nudity within the show. The perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, was that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show. What people didn’t realise is I agreed terms for that project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects."
And Nathalie has been "challenged" about her approach before, but she insisted she will only do nudity if she thinks the role needs it and it is necessary for the character's development.
Speaking on the Make It Reign podcast, she added: "I’ve had people challenge me and be like, 'But this part requires that', and I said, 'I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount or I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part.'"
Meanwhile, Nathalie previously credited her casting in 'Game of Thrones' as pulling her "out of a slump".
She confessed: "That job changed my life. I really am grateful for that time, because it pulled me out of a slump. Suddenly, I was being thrown onto these big stages and I had to woman up to it.
"I had the opportunity to shape a person who had been through unimaginable things and really tell her story."
