Two storied NBA franchises look to add to their legacies in the 2022 NBA Finals, but only one will lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors face the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven-game series tipping off with Game 1 Thursday, June 2, at 9/8c on ABC.
The Warriors, led by superstar Steph Curry, are making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years, having won it all in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Curry can join an elite group of players to have won at least two NBA MVP titles and at least four NBA championships in his career.
Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics, who last won the NBA championship in 2008 and are in the finals for the first time since 2010. After 13 playoff trips in 15 NBA seasons, forward-center Al Horford is playing in his first NBA Finals. Horford has played in 141 postseason games without reaching the finals, the most of any player in NBA history.
See Justin Timberlake, The Miz & More Golf in 2022 American Century Championship
ABC has complete coverage of the series. Mike Breen has the play-by-play call with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Lisa Salters reports from the court, and officiating expert Steve Javie is available from the NBA Replay Center.
NBA Finals 2022 TV Schedule
Thursday, June 2
Game 1: Boston at Golden State, 9/8c, ABC
Sunday, June 5
Game 2: Boston at Golden State, 8/7c, ABC
Wednesday, June 8
Game 3: Golden State at Boston, 9/8c, ABC
Friday, June 10
Game 4: Golden State at Boston, 9/8c, ABC
Monday, June 13
Game 5*: Boston at Golden State, 9/8c, ABC
Thursday, June 16
Game 6*: Golden State at Boston, 9/8c, ABC
Sunday, June 19
Game 7*: Boston at Golden State, 8/7c, ABC
*If necessary
More Headlines:
- NBA Finals 2022 TV Schedule & Preview: Celtics vs. Warriors
- Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- Stephen Merchant’s ‘The Outlaws’ Sets Season 2 Premiere at Prime Video
- ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Adds Loretta Devine, Eileen Davidson & More for Chapter 2
- ‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Episode 8: Kim Tells All About Pete Davidson (RECAP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.