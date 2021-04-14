NBC orders pilot of Demi Lovato comedy

NBC has ordered a pilot of Demi Lovato's comedy series about a group of people with eating disorders.
The 28-year-old singer is set to star in and executive produce 'Hungry', which tells the story of friends "who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better", Deadline reports.
If the project receives the green light from NBC, it will mark Demi's first regular TV role since 2009, when she starred in 'Sonny With a Chance' on the Disney Channel.
The single-camera comedy is sure to carry particular significance for Demi, who has previously discussed her own eating disorder struggle.
In 2011, she said: "I was compulsively overeating when I was eight years old.
"So, I guess, for the past 10 years I've had a really unhealthy relationship with food."
Meanwhile, Demi recently revealed she wants to adopt a child.
The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker previously assumed she'd already have children at this stage in her life, but she now doesn’t see herself ever getting pregnant.
Demi - who split from her fiance Max Ehrich last year - explained: "I used to [want to have kids of my own]. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything."
Demi and Max became engaged in July last year and, at the time, the singer was expecting to have a baby with the actor one day.
However, she admitted that her life hasn't panned out as she imagined.
She said: "I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that’s not the case … I know that my life is not going according to my plan."
