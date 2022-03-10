Unlike other shared universes on TV (One Chicago, Law & Order), crossovers are somewhat of a rarity among the NCISes. Yes, there have been two parters between NCIS and New Orleans in the past and smaller crossovers with Los Angeles, but when these happen, they tend to be memorable. Will that be the case with the March 28 event between NCIS and the newest spinoff, Hawai’i?
The crossover was first announced in January, with NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nick Torres) and Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) revealing they’d be heading to the island. And now that descriptions are out for the two episodes, we’re getting a better idea of what to expect and who else will be partaking.
It all begins on NCIS at 9/8c, with “Starting Over,” and now we know that Hawai’i‘s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) doesn’t just have a past with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The team investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer from Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Knight’s grief group. Plus, “Torres gets a call from Tennant to come to Hawai’i when she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together.” Lachey’s not the only notable guest star. This episode also brings back Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell, Gibbs’ friend and a former FBI agent who has not been seen since two episodes before Harmon’s exit.
Then in the second part, NCIS: Hawai’i‘s “T’N’T” at 10/9c, Torres and Knight head to the island when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up with crucial evidence. NCIS‘ Gary Cole (Special Agent Alden Parker) and Diona Reasonover (forensic scientist Kasie Hines) are listed in the guest cast, suggesting a video call at some point. Photos from the episode show the visitors interacting with pretty much the entire team, though it looks like Torres will primarily be in the field with Tennant and Knight with Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) in his office.
'NCIS: LA': What's Going on With the Callen Deep Fake?
We of course can’t help but wonder if Gibbs will be mentioned in a conversation between Tennant and anyone, given their prior connection. It seems likely we’ll hear about him with Fornell’s appearance, though it’s unclear how he’ll factor into the hour — perhaps in the grief group with Palmer and Knight? NCIS hasn’t shied away from bringing up the team’s former fearless leader since he left.
NCIS-NCIS: Hawai’i, Crossover Event, Monday, March 28, 9/8c, CBS
More Headlines:
- ‘NCIS’ & ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Details, Plus Who’s Guest Starring on Which Show?
- ‘Sanditon’ to Stream Season 2 Episodes Early on Prime Video’s PBS Masterpiece Channel
- Catch Up on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 — Plus, Get Some Behind-the-Scenes Tidbits
- ‘The Boys’: Billy Butcher Takes the Spotlight in Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)
- ‘Abbott Elementary’ Pays It Forward as ABC Gives Books to Underfunded Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.