If a lead is going to pop up on an old case, where better for that to happen than Hawai’i? Catch a bad guy, take in the beautiful views…
NCIS‘ Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) does seem to have come across a bit of luck in the March 28 episode, when a missing witness from an old case turns up at the Honolulu office. “Sounds like we all need a vacation,” Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) remarks in the promo. Unfortunately for him, he won’t be joining Torres on his trip. But Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is.
The two cross over to NCIS: Hawai’i, where Torres will be butting heads with Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). “My case,” he argues. But she points out, “My island.” Watch the video below to see the teams in action.
The crossover event begins on NCIS at 9/8c. In “Starting Over,” the team investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Knight’s grief group. Joe Spano returns as Tobias Fornell. As for what leads to Torres and Knight heading to the island, he gets a call from Tennant to make the trip after she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together. (Lachey is the only Hawai’i cast member appearing.)
'NCIS' & 'Hawai'i' Crossover Details, Plus Who's Guest Starring on Which Show?
Then on NCIS: Hawai’i‘s “T’N’T'” at 10/9c, Torres and Knight travel to the island to investigate when that key witness has crucial evidence. Also listed in the guest cast from NCIS are Gary Cole (Special Agent Alden Parker) and Diona Reasonover (forensic scientist Kasie Hines).
NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS
NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS
