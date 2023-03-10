CBS is giving NCIS: Los Angeles the farewell it deserves by making it an event.

The network has announced that the series finale will air in two parts, on Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c, and Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c. After the last episode, an Entertainment Tonight special, A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, will air at 10/9c.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

