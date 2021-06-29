Ne-Yo introduces baby girl

Ne-Yo has promised to be there for his baby daughter “now and forever”.
The ‘So Sick’ hitmaker and his wife Crystal welcomed Isabella Rose into the world on Friday (25.06.21) and the 41-year-old star – who has 10-year-old Madilyn and nine-year-old Mason Evan from a previous relationship and Shaffer Jr., five, and Roman, three, with his wife – has treated fans to a glimpse at his “little princess”.
Sharing a brief video on Instagram, Ne-Yo wrote: "Welcome to the world lil' . And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever. You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love you and got your back too.
“Not to mention a whole tribe of friends and family [heart emojis] @itscrystalsmith we did that Lovely, yes we did. Thank you for this gift of little princess. I LOVE YOU. #ATHO4L #ProudPapaMoments (sic)”
Crystal also shared a video of Isabella fast asleep, and described the tot as “daddy’s twin”.
She wrote on her own Instagram account: "Words can't express how I feel right now. My angel, you're so beautiful. Daddy's twin, mommy's best friend [heart emoji[ (sic)”
Crystal revealed over the weekend she’d given birth a month early.
She announced on Instagram: “ISABELLA ROSE SMITH!
“God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete (sic)”
On her Instagram Story, Crystal also shared a photo of her daughter's tiny footprint, plus a written message that said: "Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are worth all the pain!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.