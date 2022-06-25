Ne-Yo's new song inspired by 'potential divorce '

Ne-Yo's new song was inspired by his "potential divorce."
The 42-year-old singer has been married to former reality star Crystal Rennay,36, since 2016 and although the pair initially filed for divorce in 2020, they remarried back in April 2022 and Ne-Yo has revealed that the rough patch inspired his latest single 'Don't Love Me.'
He said: "When she first heard the song it reminded her of the time we were in when I wrote the song. That was kind of a teary moment because the song was written in the throes of us potentially getting a divorce."
The 'So Sick' hitmaker - whose real name is Shaffer Smith - went on to explain that while the song is an "open letter" to his wife, he also felt that it was a "cop out" but eventually served as a gateway to a "great place" for the couple.
He told ETOnline: "I can say this now. I didn't realize it in the moment but I can say this now, that the open letter was me trying to cop out. was me trying to tell her that I couldn't be who she deserves. Once I realized what I wanted and who I needed to be for her, [boom] we're in a great place."
Ne-You was then asked for his advice when it comes to couples on the rocks and insisted that staying true to oneself is the key to a happy relationship.
He said: "You know what, I'd say above anything don't lie to yourself. Say what is you want to, know what it is you want to do. If you are in a relationship and you don't want to be in a relationship you're never going to give your all to that relationship.
"You're never going to be for that person who they need you to be, so don't lie to yourself. Be honest with yourself. If you know that that's not what you want to do, then by all means cut the ties. It's only going to get more and more toxic until you guys eventually start resenting each other and then there's almost no going back from that place."
