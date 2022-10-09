It’s all fun and games until a Saturday Night Live host breaks out a mandolin mid-monologue. But no, Brendan Gleeson knows his way around the mandolin strings, as he demonstrated while hosting SNL on Saturday, October 8. And he even sang a ditty with Colin Farrell when Farrell — Gleeson’s costar in the new movie The Banshees of Inisherin — crashed his opening monologue.

After telling charming stories from his “weird and wonderful” life in Ireland, Gleeson told the SNLaudience that Farrell also falls into the weird-and-wonderful category. “We worked together on In Bruges, and we just got back together for a new film, The Banshees of Inisherin. And funny enough, it’s about two fellows who fall out because one of them’s a little too needy. And I mean, I love Colin, but the story’s not too far from the truth.”

