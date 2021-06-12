Nervous? A bit! Penny Lancaster shares husband Rod Stewart's concerns over police training

Sir Rod Stewart was “a bit nervous” about his wife Lady Penny Lancaster Stewart becoming a police officer.
The 50-year-old model qualified as a special constable – a voluntary role which has all the powers that full-time cops do – earlier this year, much to the shock of her rock legend husband and their sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, 10.
Penny said: “Rod and the boys knew I wanted to get involved but I don’t think they imagined it would come to me actually paving a new career for myself.
“But it’s here, it’s happened, and I’m out there.
“Rod and the kids were a bit nervous of me becoming a police officer because you hear so much trouble on the news, but I told them there’s lots of women, daughters, sisters and mums who are police officers and are serving the community.
“I feel I have joined another family into which I have been fully accepted.”
And Penny hopes her decision to get involved in law enforcement has set a good example to her sons.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she shared: “I want to show my boys that it’s important to be whatever you want to be in life, and fulfil every part of yourself, even if it’s considered dangerous.
"At the end of the day, the police are the public and the public are the police.
“We’ve got the training and the powers to do our job and to protect life.”
It was taking part in 2019 reality TV show ‘Famous and Fighting Crime’ that first made Penny realise she wanted to pursue a new career in law and order.
She said: “I’ve always run towards danger. I manage to keep calm and deal with the situation with a clear head.
“So naturally, when I was offered the opportunity to take on ‘Famous and Fighting Crime’, I thought I would be pretty good at the job. It was an eye-opening experience.
“[Doing the show] made me think, ‘This job could be for me.’”
