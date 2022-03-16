Netflix will stream Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s sitcom ‘Servant of the People’ for US viewers

Netflix will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s sitcom ‘Servant of the People’ for US viewers.
The streaming giant has brought back all three seasons of the “important” show - after striking a deal with Eccho Rights, the company that licences the series and the accompanying film - to its US audience after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the former comic’s country last month.
Nicola Soderland, a managing partner of the firm, told the Hollywood Reporter: “The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from. His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”
Netflix also confirmed the news that the show - which sees the 44-year-old head of state play a high school History teacher “unexpectedly” successfully runs for President - “is once again available” to viewers in the states.
In a tweet, they wrote: “Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral.”
In an address to Congress on Wednesday (16.03.22), Zelensky referenced similar attacks that the US had faced in their past - the bombing of Pearl Harbour and the attack on the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001 - as he urged for more military support, such as no-fly-zone after Russian attacks have killed an unconfirmed number of people, created millions of refugees and destroyed towns and cities.
He said: “In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand the Ukrainian history. Understand us now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.