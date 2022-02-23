‘New Amsterdam’ Promo: Will Max Propose to Helen? (VIDEO)

We have about two months until the next New Amsterdam — The Thing About Pam is taking over the time slot — and the wait is going to feel so long after a new promo teasing what’s coming up.
After all, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is planning to propose to Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman)! Sure, he can get the words “will you marry me?” out while practicing, but he’s having a bit of trouble opening the ring box. Uh-oh. This shouldn’t be too surprising, given that he did call Helen’s mother his mother-in-law back in London.
“I think in Max’s mind, whether he proposes or not or where they’re going, he’s kind of there emotionally,” Eggold told TV Insider. “I think there’s really nobody else for him and he’s totally head over heels in love with this woman and I don’t think he sees the future without her at this point.”
But while Sharpwin may be doing well, the same isn’t necessarily true for Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Martin (Mike Doyle). Yes, hiring Trevor was a big mistake “professionally, personally, emotionally,” Labine said, teasing “it’s gonna get him in a lot of trouble.” And now in the promo, we get a glimpse at that. Maybe he shouldn’t be telling the man who’s made his interest clear “I love my life, but I feel like I’m missing something”?
Also glimpsed in the promo (above), Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) finds Casey (Alejandro Hernandez) and admits she knows she screwed up but is doing everything she can to make it right. Is she the one driving when he repeatedly says to “stop the car”?
And then there’s the matter of what’s going on with Dr. Lyn Malvo’s (Frances Turner) baby. What does she have to tell Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims)? How is it going to affect him and her husband, Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake)?
New Amsterdam, Returns, Tuesday, April 19, 10/9c, NBC
