New Kids on the Block Star Jonathan Knight Is a ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ for HGTV
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Though he’s best known as one-fifth of the ’80s boy band New Kids on the Block (still touring!), Jonathan Knight was born to do this show, Farmhouse Fixer, premiering March 3.

As a kid, he recalls, “my mom used to drive me around [the Boston area] to look at old homes.” Armed with her love of history plus skills gained from his contractor dad, Knight spruces up aged farmhouses over six episodes. Here’s what to expect.

How to Lower the Price of Your Cable Bill in 4 Easy StepsSee Also

How to Lower the Price of Your Cable Bill in 4 Easy Steps

From trading in your DVR to going cordless, we can set you free.

Surprises

Crawling deep into a Hollis, New Hampshire, basement brings “the most unusual find of my whole career”—a well hidden underneath the house, predating running water.

Lows and Highs

An experienced flipper, Knight was new to working with clients — and making calls about cost overruns. (“It’s never a comfortable situation.”) But the results! Happy homeowners “still send me pictures of the kids at the breakfast bar.”

Ty Pennington on Bringing a 'Little Realness' to HGTV With 'Ty Breaker'See Also

Ty Pennington on Bringing a 'Little Realness' to HGTV With 'Ty Breaker'

'I climbed into their lives,' Pennington admits. 'I have camped in their backyard. I have used their private shower.'

Respect

Preserving the past — say, listing the names of previous and current owners on wooden ceiling beams — is key. “It’s fun to be able to look back so that we can look forward.”

Farmhouse FixerSeries Premiere, Wednesday, March 3, 9/8c, HGTV

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.