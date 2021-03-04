New Love: Mark Ronson reportedly dating Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson has reportedly been secretly dating Meryl Streep's daughter, Grace Gummer.
The 'New Love' hitmaker was snapped on a dinner date with the 34-year-old former 'Mr. Robot' star in New York last September, and now it's been claimed the pair have become romantically involved.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “He is definitely dating Grace. Things have become romantic.
“Lockdown restrictions have made things more difficult, especially when he has been back in the UK, but they are seeing how it goes and are getting along.
“Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up.”
The 45-year-old studio wizard is even said to have met Hollywood legend Meryl and her spouse Don Gummer and gotten their seal of approval.
The insider added: “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”
Since his five-year marriage to Joséphine de La Baume ended in 2017, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker has romanced British actress Genevieve Gaunt and 'SNL' talent executive Rebecca Schwartz.
Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted he would be willingly to trade his success for kids.
He said un 2019: "I've never thought that [work] was a replacement for having a family of my own, but I definitely think it fills some of that void more than if I was going to an office.
"I do have these warm relationships that maybe [satisfy] part of my soul that needs fulfilling. But believe me, I'd trade it in for kids."
The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker's most recent album, 'Late Night Feelings', was inspired by his divorce as he was able to channel his sadness into the record.
He said: "It's a break-up album. Every time I went to the studio I'd throw out ideas and some were light-hearted things but the ones staying with me all had melancholy.
"You really have to go through something kind of f***-up to make good art sometimes ... it's not necessarily always how I've operated.
"I think the idea of being a little bit rocked out of your comfort zone is a good thing."
And he previously quipped he'll make a similar album if he gets dumped again.
