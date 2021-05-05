New Network for ‘Kids,’ ‘Sons of Sam’ on Netflix, ‘Million’ Gets Real, ‘Crank Yankers’
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Last seen on ABC, Kids Say the Darndest Things moves to CBS, with Tiffany Haddish still mixing it up with the young ones. Netflix reopens the infamous Son of Sam murder case in a four-part docuseries. The sudsy A Million Little Things reacts to real-world events in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.