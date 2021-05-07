Streaming highlights include the return of two acclaimed comedies: Aidy Bryant’s final episodes of Shrill and a new season of the workplace farce Mythic Quest. The third-season finale of Magnum P.I. brings a twist in Magnum and Higgins’ partnership. Great Performances goes to the theater with a starry revival of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.
New Seasons of ‘Mythic Quest’ and ‘Shrill,’ ‘Magnum’ Finale, A New ‘Uncle Vanya’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
