New Year’s Celebrations, ‘Cobra Kai,’ Olivia Colman in ‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Stay Close’
ABC’s coast-to-coast New Year’s celebration is the highest-profile, but TV offers multiple options to ring in 2022 and say goodbye to the old year. Netflix has plenty to keep viewers busy in the meantime, including another award-worthy performance from Olivia Colman in the psychological drama The Good Daughter, new seasons of Cobra Kai and Queer Eye, and the latest European adaptation of a Harlan Coben thriller, Stay Close. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

