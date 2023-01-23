NFL star Damar Hamlin applauded as he returns to stadium after cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin was applauded by fans at his first public appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2 and had to be revived on the pitch before being rushed to hospital in critical condition - but he made a good recovery and on Sunday (22.01.23) he headed to the Highmark Stadium in New York to see the two teams face off again.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

