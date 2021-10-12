NHL Regular Season 2021 TV Schedule

The puck drops on the 2021-22 season, and the NHL is ready to release the Kraken!
Regular-season action starts Tuesday, October 12, at 7:30/6:30c with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the expansion Seattle Kraken at the Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN.
The NHL comes to Turner Sports as TNT airs a Wednesday night doubleheader on October 13 beginning at 7:30/6:30c featuring the New York Rangers at the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Colorado Avalanche.
It’s the first year of the NHL’s new broadcast and streaming rights deal with Turner Sports and Disney. This season will showcase 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, and more than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available on ESPN+.
TNT, in its first season of NHL coverage, will feature a 50-game regular-season schedule, including the NHL Winter Classic on January 1 and other outdoor games.
NHL Network will feature an extensive live game schedule throughout the regular season, beginning Thursday, October 14, with the Kraken at the Nashville Predators at 8/7c.
ESPN/ABC, TNT and NHL Network combine to televise the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning in early May 2022.
2021-22 NHL TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject To Change. Additional NHL Network Games To Be Announced.
Tuesday, October 12
Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30pm, ESPN/ESPN+
Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, ESPN/ESPN+
Wednesday, October 13
New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 7:30pm, TNT
Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, October 14
Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators, 8pm, NHL Network
Friday, October 15
Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, NHL Network
Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, October 16
Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres, 1pm, NHL Network
Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm, NHL Network
Sunday, October 17
Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators, 5pm, NHL Network
Monday, October 18
New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7pm, NHL Network
Tuesday, October 19
Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks, 8pm, ESPN
Wednesday, October 20
Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30pm, TNT
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, TNT
Friday, October 22
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, October 23
Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals, 1pm, NHL Network
Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm, NHL Network
Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, October 24
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, 7pm, NHL Network
New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, NHL Network
Tuesday, October 26
Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 8pm, ESPN
San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, October 27
Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7pm, NHL Network
Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers, 10pm, TNT
Friday, October 29
Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, October 30
New York Islanders at Nashville Predators, 1:30pm, NHL Network
Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks, 7pm, NHL Network
Sunday, October 31
New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken, 9pm, NHL Network
Tuesday, November 2
New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, November 3
St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, TNT
Friday, November 5
Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, November 9
Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, November 10
Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 10pm, TNT
Friday, November 12
Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, November 16
New York Islanders at Florida Panthers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, November 17
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT
Friday, November 19
Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, November 23
Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, November 24
Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, TNT
Friday, November 26
NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 1pm, ABC/ESPN+
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators, 6pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, November 30
San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 1
Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers, 10pm, TNT
Friday, December 3
Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes, 9:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, December 7
Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Anaheim Ducks at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 8
Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, TNT
Friday, December 10
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, December 14
Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche, 9pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 15
Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, TNT
Friday, December 17
Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, December 21
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 22
Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, TNT
Tuesday, December 28
Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 29
Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 10pm, TNT
Saturday, January 1
2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, TBA, TNT
Tuesday, January 4
Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 5
St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30pm, TNT
New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, January 6
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins, 7pm, ESPN
Tuesday, January 11
Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 12
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7pm, TNT
Toronto Maple Leafs at Arizona Coyotes, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, January 13
Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins, 7pm, ESPN
Monday, January 17
Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes, 4pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, January 18
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 19
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers, 7:30pm, TNT
Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, January 20
Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings, 9:30pm, ESPN
Tuesday, January 25
Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 26
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm, TNT
Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, January 27
Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, February 1
Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, February 2
Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals, 7pm, TNT
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30pm, TNT
Saturday, February 5
2022 NHL All-Star Game, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Wednesday, February 23
Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30pm, TNT
Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, February 24
Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, February 26
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators, 7:30pm, TNT
Tuesday, March 1
New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 2
St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers, 7:30pm, TNT
Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, March 3
Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights, 9pm, ESPN
Friday, March 4
Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 5
Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, March 6
Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 4pm, TNT
Monday, March 7
Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, March 8
Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 9
Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, 8pm, TNT
Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30pm, TNT
Thursday, March 10
Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 12
Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, March 13
2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, 3pm, TNT
Tuesday, March 15
Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 16
Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 7:30pm, TNT
Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, March 17
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 19
New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, March 20
New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, 2pm, TNT
Tuesday, March 22
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 23
Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30pm, TNT
Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, March 24
Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm, ESPN
Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Friday, March 25
Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 26
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, March 27
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 2pm, TNT
Tuesday, March 29
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 30
New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm, TNT
Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, March 31
Columbus at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, April 2
Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, April 3
New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 4pm, TNT
Tuesday, April 5
Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, April 6
Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 7:30pm, TNT
Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, TNT
Thursday, April 7
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, April 9
Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, April 10
Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 1:30pm, TNT
Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4pm, TNT
Tuesday, April 12
Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN
Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars, 9:30pm, ESPN
Wednesday, April 13
New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm, TNT
Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30pm, TNT
Thursday, April 14
Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, April 16
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Tuesday, April 19
Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN
Thursday, April 21
Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8pm, ESPN
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, April 23
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, April 24
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 4pm, TNT
Monday, April 25
Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, April 26
Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN
Tuesday, April 26
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, April 28
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu
