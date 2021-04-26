Nick and Lauren Carter home from hospital after baby's birth

Nick Carter is home from the hospital after his wife suffered "complications" during the baby's birth.
The Backstreet Boys singer took to Twitter to give an update on his spouse Lauren Carter and their newborn baby, revealing they were home "safe and sound" from the hospital.
Writing on Twitter, he shared: "Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better. I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love ... I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses & staff at @SHHospitalLV NICU for taking such good care of our baby. We know it’s not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us ... @Lauren_Kitt (sic)"
Nick had previously revealed the couple weren't "out of the woods yet" after the baby's arrival.
Giving an update, he shared: "Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you. (sic)"
The 41-year-old singer recently confirmed they had welcomed their third child into the world.
He wrote at the time: "We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived ... But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated. (sic)"
