Nick and Lauren Carter welcome third child

Nick and Lauren Carter have welcomed their third child together.
The Backstreet Boys alum and his wife have become parents for the third time, as Lauren recently gave birth to a baby sibling for son Odin Reign, five, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months.
Nick confirmed the news in a social media post on Thursday (04.22.21), where he wrote: “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.
“I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated (sic)”
The 41-year-old singer did not confirm the gender or the name of his new-born baby.
Nick and Lauren announced they were expecting back in January, which came after the couple experienced multiple devastating miscarriages in their journey for a third child.
Lauren said: "I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that. We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."
Lauren feared she was seriously ill rather than pregnant and they were considering surrogacy.
She added: "I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children.
"Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.