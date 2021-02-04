Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19

Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 40-year-old star has been forced to pull out of hosting the first few shows of the new season of 'The Masked Singer', after contracting the respiratory illness.
According to various reports, broadcaster Fox has brought in Niecy Nash as Nick's temporary replacement on the reality singing competition, which returns to screens in March.
However, the comedian, who is isolating at home, is expected to return later on in the season.
Niecy, 50, will be joined by panellists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, with production due to commence on Thursday (02.04.21).
The former was previously a guest panellist on season four and the spin-off series, 'I Can See Your Voice'.
Meanwhile, Nick recently became a father again.
The former Nickelodeon star and his partner Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together, a little girl named Powerful Queen Cannon in December.
Nick and the 33-year-old model - who began dating in 2014 - are also parents to Golden, three, while the TV star has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Announcing their new arrival alongside family photographs, Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time: "The best gift ever [heart emoji] we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! [crown emoji] Powerful Queen Cannon [crown emoji] came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL [heart emojis] Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD (sic)"
Nick had previously admitted he was open to the idea of having more children.
He shared: "I'm not against it. I talk about that all the time. I love children. Everybody knows that.
"Whether it's having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I'm with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.