Nick Hornby reveals details on Rolling Stones drama and defends The Crown for 'guessing' at certain scenes

Nick Hornby has defended 'The Crown' for having to "guess at" certain scenes.
The scriptwriter has opened up about his planned Rolling Stones drama - which is being made by the producers of the Netflix royal drama - and he knows some viewer will be ready to criticise the series over inaccuracies.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column: "I'm writing a 16-part drama series about The Rolling Stones from 1963 to 1974.
"I think both with 'The Crown' and with this, you have to have dramatic scenes involving dialogue which you can only guess at. That’s all ['The Crown' creator] Peter Morgan could do.
"You think, well, this was happening then, and to these people, and now I’m going to put them in a room and have them talk about it."
The show is being produced by Left Bank Pictures, and has been commissioned by Disney-owned FX.
He pointed out that both his drama and 'The Crown' still have to be "rooted in the reality of the situation".
However, author Nick - who has penned the likes of NAME NAME and NAME NAME - has the advance of working with the 'Satisfaction' group themselves, including frontman Sir Mick Jagger.
He explained: "I’ve loved the research. I talk to the lead singer of the band quite regularly and that’s been completely fascinating.
"Usually with these projects, if they don’t go anywhere, you’re left with no memories at all apart from a meeting in a windowless room somewhere in London or California.
"But this one has been a lot of things that I won’t forget."
As well as the band being open with Nick, they have also given permission for the series to use songs from their 'Sticky Fingers' and 'Exile on Main Street' albums.
Mick hasn't always been so forthcoming, as he recently revealed he signed a deal to write his life story but found it a "dull and upsetting" experience, so gave back the advance he'd received from publishers.
He said: “This is not a process you can just do in a week, you know. I must say that it wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, to be honest. I found it ultimately dull and upsetting and there wasn’t that many highs out of it. I just said, ‘Oh I can’t be bothered with this’ and gave the money back.”
