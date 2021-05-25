Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson on Billboard Music Awards 'curse'

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have joked the Billboard Music Awards are "cursed".
The 28-year-old star was recently hospitalized with a cracked rib suffered on the set of a new show earlier this month but still hosted this year's ceremony, while his fellow 'The Voice' coach has her own experiences including a burst appendix just before hosting the 2019 edition.
Kelly told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think there might be something with the Billboard Awards and being hurt.
"Because I hosted a few times and two of those times... I had to be, like, rushed to a hospital one time and the next time something else happened, something else always happened.
"I think I blame the Billboard Awards at this point!"
Nick quipped: "The curse of hosting the Billboard Awards is that there's always an injury involved."
However, the 'Sucker hitmaker was still able to carry out his duties on Sunday (05.23.21) after the incident earlier this month.
And despite being rushed to hospital, he has opened up on his recovery after he appeared on 'The Voice' just two days later.
He said: "I feel amazing now. I don't know what happened but after a week of some recovery and, you know just some laser treatment on the spot, I feel really good."
Meanwhile, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas hailed her spouse as an inspiration and a "force of nature" as she paid tribute to his successful turn at hosting the event in Los Angeles.
Sharing a photo of herself hugging Nick backstage at the ceremony, she wrote on Instagram this week: "Husband appreciation post [heart eye emoji]. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature.
"So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much (sic)"
Nick was quick to respond to his wife's public proclamation of love.
He replied: “I love you more.”
