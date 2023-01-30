Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopta's daughter seen for first time

Nick Jonas "cannot wait to embarrass" his daughter with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The 30-year-old pop star - who is married to Priyanka Chopra and has 13-month-old Malti with her - was given the prestigious honour of a spot on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles along with his brothers Joe, 33, and Kevin, 35 as The Jonas Brothers and joked that he wants to show his daughter up in front of her friends with the star when she is a teenager as the little one appeared in public for the first time ever.

