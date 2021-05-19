Nick Jonas gives health update after bike injury: 'I'm feeling really good'

Nick Jonas is “feeling really good” after his bike injury.
The Jonas Brothers star cracked a rib in a bike accident over the weekend, and has given an update on his health as he insisted he “feels very lucky” that his injuries weren’t much worse.
He said: "I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end.”
And Nick said his injuries won’t interfere with his hosting duties at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which take place this Sunday (23.05.21).
He told People magazine: "Absolutely not. That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back."
Nick was previously reported to have sustained his injuries whilst filming a new television show, when an ambulance was called to take him to the nearest medical facility.
And the ‘Sucker’ hitmaker later revealed the extent of his wounds whilst appearing on ‘The Voice’ earlier this week.
He said: “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”
The 28-year-old singer then warned fellow coach Blake Shelton to “not make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh.”
To which he quipped back: "You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show."
Nick laughed: "It was all a big elaborate plan."
