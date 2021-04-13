Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra is my muse

Nick Jonas is grateful to have Priyanka Chopra as his "muse".
The 'Spaceman' hitmaker takes a lot of inspiration from his wife as is "not shy about admitting" that she is the source of much of his musical inspiration.
Speaking about his wife to L'Officiel magazine, he said: "I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I'm writing. I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart."
Meanwhile, Priyanka credited Nick as an "amazing cheerleader" for her.
She shared: "I mean, a friendship is crucial. You've got to be able to have ... to spend time together and actually hang out and like it. I think that was the one thing that I really admired about my husband when I first got to know him was how excited he would get for my achievements or the things I felt like I did well or when I had a moment. You know, he's such an amazing cheerleader, right from the beginning. I love that our partnership is of equals and that's something that we started out as. It's really wonderful to have found someone who thinks like that."
And Nick wants to have "many" children with Priyanka.
He said: "She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that. It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."
