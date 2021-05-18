Nick Jonas reveals he cracked a rib in a bike accident following mystery injury report

Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib in a bike accident following reports he was hospitalized after injuring himself at work.
It was claimed that the 'Sucker' hitmaker was on the set of a new TV show on Saturday (05.15.21) night when "something happened" and he was left hurt, prompting an ambulance to be called to take him to the nearest medical facility.
Sources wouldn't disclose the nature of Nick's accident or injury at the time, but told TMZ that he returned home shortly afterward and was still set to appear as planned on 'The Voice' on Monday (05.17.21).
And during the live show, the 28-year-old singer revealed the extent of his injuries and insisted he's "been better".
He said: “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”
The Jonas Brothers star then warned fellow coach Blake Shelton to “not make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh.”
To which he quipped back: "You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show."
Nick laughed: "It was all a big elaborate plan."
Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Ariana Grande - who has just tied the knot with Dalton Gomez - will be replacing Nick on 'The Voice'.
The '7 Rings' hitmaker will join the NBC singing competition from the 21st season of the show, where she will join regular judges Blake, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.
She said in a statement "I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time.
“I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”
