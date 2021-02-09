Nick Kroll is a father

Nick Kroll has become a father for the first time.
The 'Big Mouth' star's wife Lily Kwong has revealed she gave birth to a baby boy last month, though she hasn't revealed any details about the tot beyond his birthday.
Alongside a blurred photo of the baby, Lily wrote on Instagram on Monday (08.02.21): "Welcome to the world little one - our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21 Our hearts are full[heart and flower emojis] (sic)"
Nick has yet to reveal the news to his own followers but just days before Lily gave birth, the 42-year-old actor shared a photo of his wife cradling her bump, which he labelled: "Beautiful curves."
The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in November, and before they tied the knot, the first person in the world to know the pair had got engaged was Harry Styles after Nick had confided in his 'Don't Worry Darling' castmate, director Olivia Wilde and co-star Florence Pugh about his intention to pop the question.
Nick previously recalled: "We were getting ready to call our parents and take a picture and all that stuff, and Harry Styles texted me to be like, ‘Have you done it yet? What’s going on?’
“So Harry Styles was the first person to know that we were getting married, before my parents, before Lily’s parents, before anybody. Harry was the first person to know, and he gave us his blessing, and it meant the world.”
The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker then sent the couple a "huge" bouquet of flowers on their wedding day and Nick joked they're now planning on making the former One Direction singer the guardian for their kids.
He added: "When we got married in Big Sur, he sent us a huge bouquet of flowers. Just so lovely and kind…he doesn’t know this yet, but he is now going to be the guardian of all of our children.”
