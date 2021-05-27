Nick Lachey wins The Masked Singer

Nick Lachey has won 'The Masked Singer'.
The 98 Degrees singer was revealed to be Piglet after he triumphed ahead of Chameleon and Black Swan - who were Wiz Khalifa and Jojo respectively - on Wednesday's (26.05.21) season finale.
And Nick explained he'd signed up for the show for his and wife Vanessa's children Camden, eight, Brooklyn, six, and four-year-old Phoenix and admitted they'd be stunned to realise he was the man behind the mask.
He said: "I had the best time going on this incredibly twisted, weird ride that is 'The Masked Singer'.
"My kids wanted me to do the show for so long. Like, 'Daddy, daddy, please do 'Masked Singer'.' So I'm so excited.
"They have no idea that I've done this … daddy's coming home with a little hardware!"
After being the first of the trio to be unmasked, Wiz said he'd had a "great, great time" on the show and dedicated his appearance to his eight-year-old son Sebastian, who he has with ex-wife Amber Rose.
He said: "He's probably going to be a little freaked out when he sees the Chameleon, but yeah, it was for him.
"I'm a fun dad, you know? I love to enjoy myself, I love to be myself and as much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination and sing dad's music as crazy as possible, I'll be the best example."
Meanwhile, Jojo took part because the idea of the show "freaked [her] out".
She said: "This freaked me out, so I said 'yes' to it."
The final kicked off with a performance from LeAnn Rimes, who won the last season as The Sun, and the three finalists, before she went on to join the judges as a guest panelist for the episode.
