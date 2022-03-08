UPDATED STORY (03/08/2022):
Nick Offerman is rounding out the lead cast of Peacock’s The Resort, joining the previously-announced William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. The current Pam & Tommy star and Parks and Recreation alum will play Murray Thompson, the father of Violet, played by Nina Bloomgarden.
ORIGINAL STORY (03/01/2022):
William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti are returning to comedy. The actors will costar in Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller, The Resort, Peacock announced Tuesday.
The Resort is a true-crime love story produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) and Esmail Corp. The limited series will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.
Palm Springs writer Andy Siara is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the comedy, described as “a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.”
“An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior,” a statement announcing the series described.
Harper (Love Life, The Underground Railroad, The Good Place) and Milioti (Made for Love, Palm Springs, Modern Love) will play married couple Noah and Emma. Both are teachers, but Noah is “perfectly content floating through the mundane reality of his existence.”
Emma, on the other hand, is “a high school teacher at a plateau in her monotonous marriage with Noah. They’re celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary when they’re pulled into this mystery together.”
Adding to the ensemble are Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, The Righteous Gemstones), Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest, Outsourced), and Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance, Dave), who will also executive produce and direct Episodes 1-4.
Previously announced series leads include Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico, Murder Mystery), Bloomgarden (Hot Pink, Jane), and Gabriela Cartol (La Camarista, Hernán).
Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (The Americans, Damages), Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker will be recurring guest stars.
Allison Miller (Angelyne) is co-showrunner. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp will executive produce. Sarah Matte will co-executive produce.
'Made for Love': Cristin Milioti & Billy Magnussen Preview Their Toxic Onscreen Relationship
Milioti and Siara previously worked together on Palm Springs. Siara is also a writer and co-producer for the upcoming Peacock series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum.
The Resort is part of Esmail’s overall deal with UCP.
