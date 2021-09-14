Nicki Minaj accuses Piers Morgan of spreading 'lies' about her

Nicki Minaj has accused Piers Morgan of "lying" about her on Twitter.
The 38-year-old rap star has entered into a war of words with the outspoken broadcaster, after Piers accused Nicki of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and of "beefing" with Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government's Chief Medical Adviser.
Piers wrote online: "Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. (sic)"
In response, Nicki said: "Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe [kissing emoji] (sic)"
Piers, 56, then insisted that he'd already met Nicki on 'America's Got Talent'.
He explained on Twitter: "Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ - I know, we Brit names all sound alike. (sic)"
However, Nicki refused to back down in the dispute and she subsequently rubbished Piers' claims about her.
She said: "Stop f*** lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of s***.
"Wait AGT? What’s that y’all ? I was on American Idol [confused emoji] (sic)"
The row erupted after Professor Whitty slammed Nicki's recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 'Anaconda' hitmaker questioned the idea that the vaccine lessens the symptoms of the virus.
She recently wrote in reply to a follower: "Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.