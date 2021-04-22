Nicky Hilton's quality family time

Nicky Hilton says having "quality family time" was the silver lining of the pandemic.
The 37-year-old star - who has Teddy, three, and Lily-Grace, four, with her husband James Rothschild - admitted she "strangely liked" being inside amid the coronavirus pandemic as it allowed her to see how "precious" life is and make her "appreciate the smaller things" too.
Speaking in a Q&A with Dotty Dungarees about how she coped in the pandemic, she said: "I think it really taught us all how precious life is and to be grateful for what we have. It has been a reminder to appreciate the smaller things in life we often take for granted. I strangely liked the not leaving the house for days at a time. There was something so cozy about being locked down with my family. That quality family time was definitely the silver lining of the pandemic."
Meanwhile, Nicky recently opened up about how she was celebrating Mother's Day.
Speaking about the holiday, she said: "Mother's Day at our house usually consists of lots of time in the kitchen and cooking a big breakfast. Then my girls love to bake, and they know I love to bake, so I'll make some cupcakes or brownies.
"Last year, they made me a big collage. They took all of my photos and cut them up and made this huge collage of my husband and I, our wedding pictures, our pets, everything. I do love Mother's Day. It's nice to have a special day dedicated to you."
