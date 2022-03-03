Nicola Coughlan thinks it is “mind-blowing” that Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton watch ‘Bridgerton’.
The ‘Derry Girls’ star is confounded that A-listers love the steamy costume drama - such as the 41-year-old reality television star and 40-year-old future Queen - on Netflix.
The 35-year-old actress told Tatler: “It’s crazy to think that something you made has been seen by that many people in the world. It’s quite mind-blowing.”
The 'Harlots' star - who brings to Penelope Featherington to life in the Shonda Rhimes' screen adaptation of the popular book series - also defended the bad name that gossip has, arguing it can be “positive stuff” sometimes.
Nicola - whose character was revealed as the secret society chronicler Lady Whistledown - said: “I feel people perceive gossip as a negative thing and I don’t think it always is.
“I think there can be a lot of joy to be had when two people get together and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s so exciting,’ or when friends get a new acting job and it has to be secret for a while – that’s all positive stuff.”
In the same interview, Claudia Jessie - who plays Eloise Bridgerton, the younger on-screen of Phoebe Dynevor Daphne and Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony - admitted to be a “terror” like her character, despite not coming from the same social sphere.
The 32-year-old actress said:“My mum thinks I’m a lot like Eloise, and you know, she raised me, so probably dealt with me when I was Eloising about, being a terror.”
Claudia also confessed to “sobbing” after trying all the fabulous gowns in costume fittings.
She said: “I cried a lot when I’d wear them. When I tried them on in fittings, I remember one particular dress I was like, ‘I feel so lucky to be wearing this.’ And they said, ‘Do you want to go around and meet all the people who made this?’ And I did, sobbing. Unbelievable.”
