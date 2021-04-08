Nicola Peltz gets tattoo of fiance Brooklyn Beckham's name

Nicola Peltz has a tattoo of Brooklyn Beckham’s name.
The 26-year-old actress is engaged to the 22-year-old aspiring photographer, and revealed on Thursday (08.04.21) she has gotten a new tattoo in tribute of her future husband.
Brooklyn unveiled the inking on his Instagram Story, where he shared a close-up shot of Nicola’s skin with the word “Brooklyn” written in a cursive font.
The news comes as the happy couple are no strangers to proudly displaying their love for one another, as Nicola recently revealed she has had the couple's wisdom teeth turned into gold necklaces.
She captioned a social media post: "I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend."
Brooklyn - whose parents are retired soccer ace David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham - gushed over the "best gift" from his "amazing fiancée" and hailed Nicola "the best thing that has ever happened" to him.
He wrote on his own Stories: "Words can't discribe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever ...
The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Brooklyn also recently got a permanent tribute to his future wife on his own skin, as in January he showed off a tattoo of a love letter from Nicola - who he asked to be his wife in July – which he got on his back.
The inking reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey. (sic)"
