Nicolas Cage ties the knot with Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage has reportedly tied the knot with Riko Shibata.
The 56-year-old actor is believed to have gotten married for the fifth time to his partner Riko – who at 26 years old is 30 years his junior – after the pair reportedly tied the knot at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas.
According to a state of Nevada marriage certificate obtained by DailyMail.com, Nicolas and Riko exchanged vows on February 16 in a ceremony officiated by Reverend Richard E. Walter.
The documents also state Riko has taken Nicolas’ surname, as well as stating the couple applied for their wedding license on January 10, which was the same day as Riko’s 26th birthday.
Nicolas and Riko were first spotted together in February last year, and the ‘National Treasure’ star confirmed his engagement in August.
He said at the time: “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven't seen her for 6 months.
“We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said ‘Look, I wanna marry you' and we got engaged on FaceTime.
“I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite color is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx.”
The marriage comes as the first for Riko but the fifth for Nicolas, who has previously been married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike.
His last marriage to Erika in March 2019 lasted just four days before the ‘Con Air’ actor – who has 30-year-old son Weston with Christina Fulton, and 15-year-old son Kal-El with Alice Kim – asked for an annulment when he claimed he was too intoxicated to understand what he was doing when the pair tied the knot.
The former couple were eventually granted a divorce in June 2019.
