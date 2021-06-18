Nicolas Cage’s mother has died aged 85.
Joy Vogelsang passed away on May 26, Nicolas’ brother confirmed in a Facebook post that was published the day after her death.
Christopher Coppola wrote in a lengthy post: “My mama died at 10:33pm 5/26. I was with her all day but left for a couple hours and missed her passing by a couple hours so wasn't able to hold her hand to give her my love and affection before her journey to peace land.
“My Mama Died tonight!!!!! She had a very hard life with mental health issues. In all of that painful emotional chaos she still managed to teach me something super important. My mama lioness told me, her middle son cub, that I was affectionate. I was very embarrassed by the term affection. I thought it was a bad thing, a something to laugh at thing. Mama lioness looked at me deeply and said affection was a good thing and don't let others embarrass me for being naturally affectionate. My fellow classmates told me, laughed at me, told me affection was a stupid thing, a make fun of thing. I was angry at my mama for putting me in that situation, a situation that made me feel more weird than I already did. She held me and told me softly that affection was a good thing and one day I may understand or not but I should always remember I was her affectionate cub. Life has nulled my innocence like it does for a lot of us but my mama died at 10:33pm 5/26 tonight. (sic)”
Nicolas’ brother went on to encourage others to be there for their loved ones as much as possible.
He added: “I learned from my mama what "affection" really means. I believe only a mama can truly teach that. It's not love thy neighbor. It's smaller yet bigger. Shake one's hand with tenderness and meaning. Don't let your mind wonder while you hug someone. And, and your kiss should definitely be sincere and in the moment...if it is not, well, that adds to hell on earth. My dear sweet mama died tonight at 10:33pm. Thank you for all your prayers and being with me the last few days. As weird as all this digital friendship is, as the former "DigiVangelist" knows, it actually can mean something if it comes from the heart. Bless you all. (sic)”
As of the time of writing, the ‘National Treasure’ star has not commented publicly on the sad news.
