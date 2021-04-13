Nicole Kidman gives Keith Urban pedicures.
The 'Big Little Lies' star has revealed her country singer husband - as well as their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10 - are huge fans of getting foot massages.
She said: "Keith is a pretty low-maintenance guy.
"Sometimes, though, I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures. I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet. I am so glamorous."
And Nicole also confessed her beauty routine is not that complicated because she likes to be able to spend time with her husband and their two daughters.
She explained: "I'm a five-minute girl in the morning and at night. I've got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I'm not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself. I don't like dry, scaly skin. Who does? But that's my skin's tendency. The one thing I've leaned heavily on is the Seratopical Glow Facial Oil. I also apply Cancer Council Sunscreen all over my face and hands."
Nicole hasn't been on many red carpets recently owing to the coronavirus pandemic and she admits she really misses the glitz and the glam of the event.
Speaking about being in lockdown, she told InStyle magazine: "I do miss the glamour and the party aspect. Initially I thought, 'Oh, this is a relief. We can just dress our top halves for Zoom and that's it.' But now I miss getting dressed up and seeing other people dressed up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.