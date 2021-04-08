Niecy Nash's wedding gift from Oprah Winfrey

Niecy Nash received a jumbo cashmere blanket from Oprah Winfrey as a wedding gift.
The 51-year-old actress secretly married Jessica Betts in August and received a "supportive reaction" from her famous friends, including the 67-year-old talk show host who sent the newlyweds the luxury blanket.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', she said: "Well, all of my friends had a supportive reaction. Because they want, more than anything, for me to be happy.”
She specifically mentioned "Sherri Shepherd, Ava DuVernay, and the Big O, Oprah Winfrey!"
Asked if she received a wedding gift from Oprah, Niecy replied: "Did I? Of course I did! I got one of her favorite things! Which is this beautiful cashmere blanket.
“But it’s, like, jumbo. So we wrap up in it in the movie room all the time!”
The 'Claws' star - whose real name is Carol Denise Betts - did not reveal her sexuality until she announced she had tied the knot with 'Catch Me' singer with a post on Instagram.
Sharing a snap from her wedding, she wrote: "Miss Carol Denise Betts #LoveWins"
Meanwhile, Niecy - who has Dia, 21, Donielle, 25, and son Dominic, 28 with her first husband Don Nash - previously revealed that she had never been with a woman before she began dating her wife.
She said: "My daughters were like, 'Wait what?' My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, 'Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I'm strictly dickly?' And I was like, 'Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.' "
However, Niecy - who finalised her divorce from her second husband Jay Tucker in March 2020 - claims that her marriage is about Jesscia's' "soul" and not gender.
She said: "[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul. She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."
