Nigella Lawson’s former Conservative MP dad Nigel Lawson dead aged 91

Nigella Lawson’s former Conservative MP dad Nigel Lawson has died aged 91.

The 63-year-old TV chef’s father, whose death was confirmed on Monday (03.04.23) night, represented the old Leicestershire constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, and served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet of 1981 to 1989.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

