Look who’s reporting for Night Court. Producers of the NBC comedy — a revival of the ‘80s series of the same name — announced a slate of guest stars for the show at NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour ahead of the show’s premiere on Tuesday, January 17.

Those guest stars are Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland), Pete Holmes (How We Roll), Faith Ford (Hope & Faith), Kurt Fuller (Supernatural), Stephnie Weir (MADtv), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), and figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, according to Variety.

Top Videos

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.