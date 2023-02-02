Night Court might have just returned to our televisions on January 17, but already, we know it’s not going anywhere.

NBC has renewed the comedy starring John Larroquette, reprising his role as lawyer Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (daughter of the late Harry Stone from the original 1984 show) for a second season. This news comes ahead of the fifth episode airing on February 7 (the first two aired back-to-back) and just two days after NBC renewed La Brea for Season 3. (The network also previously picked up Quantum Leap for a second season.)

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

