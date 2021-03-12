Nikki Bella 'almost back' to pre-baby body

Nikki Bella is "almost back" to her pre-baby body.
The 'Total Bellas' star welcomed son Matteo into the world seven months ago with her partner Artem Chigvintsev and has taken to Instagram to share an update.
Writing on the photo-sharing platform, she shared: "With healthy eating, increase of workout activity and Emsculpt Neo this Mama is almost back to her pre baby body! ... #emsculpt #emsculptneo #moremusclelessfat (sic)"
Meanwhile, Nikki and her twin sister Brie have vowed to return to wrestling.
She revealed: "Recently WWE made their huge announcement about WrestleMania for the next three years. So when I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023 I got chills and i was like, 'Brie, we have never gone after the Tag Titles. They were like made for us.' So there's another run for the Bella Twins. So I'm calling maybe in Dallas, WrestleMania. At some point we're coming back."
And Artem recently revealed they could be set to join their sons in the ring.
He shared: "Nikki has been having talks about coming back and doing something together with Brie. They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised. Right now, it’s hard to tell because today he literally had this playground with the animals hanging and today, he tore the monkey. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I can’t believe he just did that. But at the same time, he moves his legs so fast. Maybe a runner? I don’t know."
The twins both revealed their plans to retire from wrestling within weeks of each other in 2019, with Nikki admitting she felt “too old to travel” for fights now.
She said at the time: “I just feel like I’m too old for that travel. That travel was really, really rough. So I realised, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t - I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully, I’m done."
