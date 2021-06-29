Nikki Bella apologizes for comments about late WWE star Chyna

Nikki Bella has apologized over a resurfaced video of her insulting late WWE legend Chyna.
The 'Total Bellas' star has responded after a video of Nikki and her twin sister Brie during a 2013 episode of 'Fashion Police' joking with host Joan Rivers about the star, who died of an overdose aged 46 in 2016.
In the clip, the retired wrestler laughed: "We don't know if it's a man or a woman."
After the clip appeared on social media, Nikki said in a statement: "I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police.
"I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back.
"Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh.
"Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna! (sic)"
As well as holding the WWE Women's Title, the late star was also the first ever female holder of the Intercontinental Championship, and she remains the only woman in history to do so.
Chyna defeated the likes of Triple H, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho in the ring, and she was the first woman to enter both the Royal Rumble match and King of the Ring tournament.
Her official social media account responded to the resurfaced video of the Bella Twins, and while they deleted the initial reply, they did share another before Nikki made her apology. They wrote: "That video from the @BellaTwins is disrespectful. Chyna would of been hurt by this. But we will just show love."
They later added: "Nikki has apologized on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her.
"Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness (sic)"
