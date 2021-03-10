Nikki Bella 'conflicted' over plans for 'baby number two'

Nikki Bella is “conflicted” over whether to have a second child.
The 37-year-old professional wrestler welcomed her son Matteo in July last year, and has said she’s not sure if she wants another baby because she always thought she was a “one and done” kind of mother.
Nikki admitted part of her does want to give Matteo a sibling and hopefully have a baby girl, but she also wants to prioritise her career and make her return to WWE alongside her twin sister Brie Bella next year.
Speaking to Brie on their ‘The Bellas Podcast’, she said: "I've been having some conflict in my head lately. And I know I talk to you about this a lot, I go back and forth, but baby number two.
“So I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that. Then I'm like, 'Closer in age is good,' but then I'm like, 'I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.' That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."
Nikki and Brie recently revealed plans to come out of retirement for a WrestleMania return in 2022 or 2023, and Nikki isn’t sure if she wants to wait another two years before she has a second child.
She added: "But when I think of that I'm like, 'OK, so that means I'm going to get pregnant in like 2023.' I'll be 38 in 2021."
Brie then pointed out plenty of people have babies in their 40s, and Nikki responded: "I know, but I don't know if I want to be pregnant at 40. This is where I'm having a really tough time."
Meanwhile, Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev recently said Nikki and Bella could be set to join their sons in the ring one day.
He said: "Nikki has been having talks about coming back and doing something together with Brie. They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised. Right now, it’s hard to tell because today he literally had this playground with the animals hanging and today, he tore the monkey. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I can’t believe he just did that. But at the same time, he moves his legs so fast. Maybe a runner? I don’t know."
The twins both revealed their plans to retire from wrestling within weeks of each other in 2019, with Nikki admitting she felt “too old to travel” for fights.
Speaking about her retirement, she said at the time: “I just feel like I’m too old for that travel. That travel was really, really rough. So I realised, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t - I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully, I’m done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.