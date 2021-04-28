Nikki Bella defends work life balance

Nikki Bella has defended her work life balance.
The former wrestler - who has eight-month-old son Matteo with her partner Artem Chigvintsev - recently had a 24 hour work trip away from her family and she has hit back at those who criticised her for taking some time away when she visited her friends for the first time in two years.
Defending herself, she said: "I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours. They don't realise it's for business and it's a day. I go there and back. I'm not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he's Pacific Standard Time ... I'm also thinking these people [commenting] aren't parents ... No, I don't do vacations without my fiancé and baby. It's not like, 'I hate you, I'm leaving,' or anything like that. So for the haters and the people who don't understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, 'Hey if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let's do that because it's better for our baby.'"
And the 37-year-old star has hit back at those who criticise her parenting, insisting they have no idea what her relationship is really like as they only know her through social media.
Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, she shared: "Because I put my life on a reality show, people assume they know everything about my relationship, and this is one thing that I've realised about Instagram: when you don't do certain things, people just make these assumptions of how your life is, like, 'Oh my gosh, she hasn't posted him in like six of her posts, they're getting a divorce.' Actually what happens is we do so much that when we get alone time, the last thing we want to do sometimes is pull out our phones sometimes. We want to make dinner and binge watch a reality show."
