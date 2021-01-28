Nikki Bella fumes at Brie for talking to Artem Chigvintsev behind her back

Nikki Bella fumed at her sister Brie for talking to Artem Chigvintsev behind her back.
The 'Total Bellas' star was furious when she found out her sibling had been speaking to her fiance about her postpartum depression as Nikki didn't want to tell him whilst he filmed 'Dancing with the Stars' as she didn't want to bother him when he was working away.
Brie shared: "Listen, I told you to talk to Artem about your postpartum depression, you didn't want to. So, I felt like it was my duty to tell Artem 'cause you wouldn't tell him."
Whilst Nikki fumed back to her sister, furious with what she said: "No, it's not your duty, Brie. That's my relationship. My postpartum depression. What I'm going through."
However, Brie insisted she was doing the best for her sibling.
Speaking on the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, she said: "But you're drowning! Artem actually was very, very happy that I told him because Artem doesn't want you drowning ... You can't put postpartum depression on hold ...
"You're calling me all the time, complaining and saying all these things. So what, am I supposed to just every day take that phone call, listen to it and not do anything about it?"
Nikki - who welcomed son Matteo, her first child with Artem, into the world in July 2020 - admitted she was worried fans will "hate" her because she suffered with postpartum depression.
Speaking about her feelings, she said: "It was really hard on me and it’s gonna be hard with ‘Total Bellas’ because I still was filming and I recently watched the two episodes and I go, ‘Brie, I’m gonna be hated because what if people don’t understand postpartum depression?’ Like, you completely see me just falling apart as a human being and as a mom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.