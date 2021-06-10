Nikki Reed details old feud with Evan Rachel Wood: People were pitting us against each other

Nikki Reed feuded with Evan Rachel Wood for several years after filming ‘Thirteen’, because people kept “pitting” them against each other.
The two actresses starred together in the 2003 teen drama movie, and Nikki has now said she “didn’t speak” to Evan for “a couple of years” after the project was filmed, because they felt as though they needed to be “competitive” with one another.
Nikki said: "We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere. Which, now, in hindsight, I'm like, 'Of course, because isn't that the recipe for how [to] treat all young women in this industry?' "
The pair’s feud continued until Nikki reached out when they were both in their early 20s, as they each came to the realisation that they couldn’t understand why they were ever at loggerheads in the first place.
She added: "But the amazing thing is that her and I have reconnected. In our early 20's I reached out and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?! You know, I love you so much, and I don't know what happened.'
“We sat down together and we had two hours of just, like, vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process. We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down."
And the ‘Twilight’ star said she and Evan are now “so close”, and have bonded over motherhood.
Nikki – who has three-year-old Bodhi with her husband Ian Somerhalder – told the ‘Story and Rain’ podcast: "She and I are so close now. We grew up together and I think like all relationships, we took a little break in the beginning while we figured out who we were, and as you know now, she obviously had a very intense period of time where she was, I think, going through a lot of her own stuff. And so, as adults, to be able to reconnect and talk as moms together now, we're both moms, we have a lot of shared experiences."
