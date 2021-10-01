Nikki Reed ditched car two years ago

Nikki Reed doesn't own a car.
The 33-year-old actress - who has starred in the likes of 'The Twilight Saga' and 'Thirteen' - has opened up with some secrets about her life and revealed she it's been a while since she decided to ditch her wheels.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine for the publication's '25 Things You Don't Know About Me' feature, she said: "I haven't had a car for two years."
Nikki - who admitted she would "be a lawyer or a doctor" if she had the chance to reinvent herself - noted she's "happiest in nature", and she takes a keen interest in "sustainability".
She added: "I have a huge passion for sustainability and use the planet-pest repellent Wondercide on some of my (many!) animals.
"My goal is to produce only one bag of trash per year."
When it comes to animals, the star - who started rising horses when she was two years old - has plenty at her home.
She revealed: "I have 12 animals including my chickens, who are allowed to come in the house."
And Nikki is always wanting to learn more, having tortured a fellow elementary school student who had Down Syndrome when she was younger.
She said: "To this day I still take courses online because I'm a lifelong student. I'm constantly learning and exploring my areas of passion.
"I moved to Greece when I was 21 in between filming the 'Twilight' movies, and I studied Greek."
Meanwhile, Nikki revealed earlier this year she was acting as a hairdresser for her family - including husband Ian Somerhalder - during lockdown as some salons were forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: "I have not stepped into a salon. I do my own cutting. I cut everyone’s hair in this household. I do all the haircuts. My mom’s a hairdresser so it’s not that foreign for me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.