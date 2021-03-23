Noel Gallagher: Lockdown gave me a beer belly!

Noel Gallagher says lockdown has given him a “beer belly”.
The former Oasis rocker has been staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has revealed he’s “getting a bit fat” because he’s done nothing but sit indoors and drink beer because there’s been little else to keep him entertained.
He said: “I’m getting a bit fat, actually. It’s all the boozing. I’m getting a little beer belly. Like everyone, I’ve been drinking every night at home for a year, which is something I never usually do.
“I usually drink every night on the road and then when I get home I abstain for a while and get back in shape. Or you have a night out twice a week, so you don’t drink at home.
“I’m drinking every f****** week. I’m f****** loving it but I’ve started to wear baggy clothes, let’s put it that way. I looked at it and thought, ‘That’s a disgrace’.
“I do go to the gym regularly, so it can’t be that bad.”
And Noel also revealed he’s losing his eyesight and is considering laser surgery to correct his vision.
He told Matt Morgan’s ‘Funny How?’ podcast: “My eyes are really f****** bad now. My eyesight is receding, or whatever the visual term might be. It’s not as sharp as it was.
“I can’t read anything. I think they’ve got to be on a certain level of badness to have laser eye surgery and I’m just on the cusp of it now.”
Meanwhile, the 53-year-old musician has also spent lockdown helping his son Sonny, 10, take care of his two pet tarantulas, which he bought for the youngster back in December.
Noel – who has Sonny and Donovan, 13, with his wife Sara MacDonald, as well as 21-year-old Anais with his ex-wife Meg Matthews – recently said the eight-legged critters are steadily growing, and admitted he’s wary they don't get too big as the gruesome twosome scare him.
He said: "They’re about the size of a book of matches at the minute, nothing too spectacular. The tanks that came with them are quite small so I’m assuming they’re not going to grow into the size of a f****** Jack Russell."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.